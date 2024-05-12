2nd annual GA Brain Tumor Walk & Race raises over $250K to battle brain tumors

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Over 1,200 people gathered to raise money and awareness in the fight against brain tumors on Saturday for the National Brain Tumor Society.

It’s a cause near and dear to the hearts of WSB employees after the death of Channel 2′s Jovita Moore in 2021.

Participants in the walk and race gathered at the Battery Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Some were survivors.

“We both have pituitary tumors,” Sam DeRusso said.

Others were there to honor their loved ones, like the many in front of and behind the camera at WSB-TV.

“We are here today to remember Jovita. Not only as a colleague, a journalist, but as a friend,” Marian Pittman, President of Content & WSB-TV said.

The hundreds of walkers not only contributed to the fundraising efforts by paying an entry fee.

Many of them raised thousands of dollars from their supporters.

This year the fundraising goals were surpassed, doubling last year’s numbers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Over $250,000 was raised.

It’s a goal we here at WSB-TV know would bring a smile to the face of Jovita Moore.

“I think she’d say double it. I think she’d say we could do better,” Pittman said. “But I think she would be very touched. Jovita had a great smile and a big heart and she would be overwhelmed and touched. We miss her every day and her legacy will live on because we will make sure of that.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Father, Atlanta business owner hit by car after pulling over to change a flat tire

©2023 Cox Media Group