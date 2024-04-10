First-of-its-kind event brings brain tumor specialists to WSB-TV to talk about advances in treatment

ATLANTA — There is promise in the fight against brain tumors.

We lost our colleague Jovita Moore in 2021 to a rare, aggressive brain cancer and now the WSB-TV family is supporting the work of the National Brain Tumor Society with a 5K and a first-of-its-kind event in Georgia.

For Kymberlee Baker it started with dizziness.

“I had a large mass on my brainstem. They had to remove two tumors they were the size of kiwi fruit,” Baker said.

She was going through treatment at the same time as Jovita, who in 2021, went from anchoring a newscast to the emergency room to a diagnosis of aggressive brain cancer.

Jovita fought with grit and grace, urging everyone else that if something doesn’t feel right to get checked out.

Now she is inspiring change.

“We know a lot more about brain tumors than we ever have,” said Dr. Edjah K. Nduom, who was Jovita’s doctor, told Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer.

On Wednesday, he came to WSB-TV with the National Brain Tumor Society sharing the promise of targeted new treatments and sharing why this fight is picking up steam.

RELATED STORIES:

“I lost my beloved husband to glioblastoma and I’m going to try to get through this, but it’s still so tough,” one of the speakers said.

Here’s how you can help too. The Georgia Brain Tumor Walk and Race 5k is coming back for a second year on May 11.

“The way that she shared her story with so many certainly has heightened awareness and has led to things like The Georgia Brain Tumor Walk and the partnership with WSB-TV,” Nduom said. “That support, that awareness is only going to make it more likely that we can have better treatments, a cure in the future so people don’t have a tragic story like Jovita did.”

Baker told Stouffer that in the heartache there is also hope.

“Every time I go to the Capitol and to fight for cancer research, I always bring her name up. I’m always living in her space because she still has a voice,” Baker said.

We also want to remind you about the Jovita Moore HBCU Undergraduate Scholarship. It helps metro Atlanta students attend HBCUs, including several here in Atlanta.

That money is from the Jaguar Foundation, which Jovita worked with for years.

If you want to donate, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.

RELATED NEWS:

Channel 2 remembering Jovita Moore for Brain Tumor Walk

©2024 Cox Media Group