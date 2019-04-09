HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Two officers shot in the line of duty in Henry County last week told Channel 2’s Tom Regan they thought they were responding to a routine call of a woman in labor. Instead, it turned into a violent 14-hour standoff with a gunman armed with hundreds of rounds of bullets.
[WARNING - GRAPHIC: Police release video of moment that started 14-hour standoff]
SWAT officers Keegan Merritt and Taylor Webb were the first officers to respond to the house on Eagle Court on Thursday morning. Once they arrived, they spoke with Sandra White’s sister, who told them she’d seen White lying unconscious in the garage.
Webb and Merritt looked into the garage, saw White on the floor and said they knew they had to get inside.
[GoFundMe Pages: Officer Taylor Webb and Officer Keegan Merritt]
"The best way to get in and try to help this lady was through the front door,” Webb told Regan.
He said he never expected a gunman would be waiting for him on the other side.
In an exclusive interview, the officers walk us through what happened from the moment they kicked down the door and how they got out with their lives, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
- Father says boyfriend who killed pregnant daughter, grandson is 'a coward'
- Woman was trying to evict boyfriend before standoff, documents say
- Family of Henry County officer calls shooting their 'worst nightmare'
- Kids trapped in home next door to Henry County standoff reunited with parents
Warning: The below video may be disturbing to some people.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}