Dorian evacuees sitting out storm here in metro Atlanta

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Hurricane Dorian evacuees have found a new home here in metro Atlanta this week as the storm continues to churn off the Georgia Coast.
Channel 2's Justin Wilfon spoke with two families Wednesday night who are staying at hotels in Henry County until it is safe for them to go back home.
"Better safe than sorry. Property you can replace. If someone gets injured, it's a lot tougher," one evacuee said.
Wilfon checked with several hotels in the McDonough area and they said they were sold out of rooms.
