Braves centerfielder Michael Harris II ties the knot with his longtime girlfriend

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Michael Harris II made the best catch of his life over the weekend. The Henry County native and centerfielder married his longtime girlfriend Esther on Saturday night.

Braves teammate Ozzie Albies posted his congratulations to the happy couple on Instagram. In the photo, you can see Harris’ teammates, both current and former, showing up for his big day.

“Congratulations bro @mike.harris24 on your marriage! Wishing you and your wife a lifetime blessings,” Albies wrote.

Harris and Esther started dating back in 2021. The couple became engaged on Jan. 2 2024.

“On January 2, 2024, I took a step I never saw myself doing before meeting you. Grateful for the day I could ask the love of my life to be my wife.♾️❤️,” Harris posted on Instagram after the proposal.

