Braves 2025 schedule: Single-game tickets go on sale Friday

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The baseball season may be five months away but it’s not too early to buy tickets.
Single-game tickets to see the Atlanta Braves go on sale Friday starting at 12 p.m. Braves Insiders and season ticket holders got early access with a presale.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Some of the notable games including April 4 home opener against the Miami Marlins and the final regular season home game on Sept. 22 against the Washington Nationals. The Braves will also have a series against the Dodgers in May and the New York Yankees in July.
It’s not just single-game tickets. Fans can also purchase ticket packages for a few ticket packages, including Girls Night Out on April 5 and Star Wars Night on May 7. The full promotional schedule, including bobblehead giveaways, will be released at a later date.
You can click here to purchase tickets.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Travis d’Arnaud posts heartfelt goodbye to Braves country
- Cy Young Award: Braves star pitcher Chris Sale named NL finalist
- Braves GM says Acuña Jr., Strider won’t be ready by Opening Day
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group