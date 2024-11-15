Braves 2025 schedule: Single-game tickets go on sale Friday

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The baseball season may be five months away but it’s not too early to buy tickets.

Single-game tickets to see the Atlanta Braves go on sale Friday starting at 12 p.m. Braves Insiders and season ticket holders got early access with a presale.

Some of the notable games including April 4 home opener against the Miami Marlins and the final regular season home game on Sept. 22 against the Washington Nationals. The Braves will also have a series against the Dodgers in May and the New York Yankees in July.

It’s not just single-game tickets. Fans can also purchase ticket packages for a few ticket packages, including Girls Night Out on April 5 and Star Wars Night on May 7. The full promotional schedule, including bobblehead giveaways, will be released at a later date.

You can click here to purchase tickets.

