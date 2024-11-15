MLB Awards: Chris Sale wins Comeback Player of the Year Award

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves has been named MLB’s Comeback Player of the Year.

Sale claimed the Triple Crown pitching title by leading the majors with 18 wins and a 2.38 ERA plus an NL-best 225 strikeouts. He also had a perfect fielding percentage during the 2024 season to win a Gold Glove.

Sale was the team’s most consistent pitcher in 2024 after coming over from the Boston Red Sox in a trade last fall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 35-year-old Sale is also a finalist for the National League Cy Young Award which will be announced Nov. 14. If Sale wins, he would become the first Braves pitcher since Tom Glavine in 1998 to win the Cy Young.

The Lakeland, Florida native is the fourth player in franchise history to win this award.

The last Braves player to win the award was Josh Donaldson back in 2019.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group