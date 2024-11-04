Chris Sale wins Gold Glove award in first year with Braves

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Braves pitcher Chris Sale won the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for a National League Pitcher.

The 35-year-old earned the NL pitching Triple Crown this season. He led the National League in wins, strikeouts and earned run average in his first season with Atlanta.

He finished the season with a perfect fielding percentage and picked off two runners.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sale came over from the Boston Red Sox in a trade last fall.

He joins Phil Niekro, Greg Maddux, Mike Hampton and Max Fried as other Braves pitchers to win a Gold Glove.

Sale is considered the front-runner to win National League Cy Young Award. The finalists will be announced Nov. 14 and the winner announced on Nov. 21.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group