Activist want officers involved in violent arrest of former NFL player to be fired

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Several Atlanta leaders and pastors held a rally to support a former NFL player whose arrest was caught on video and went viral.
The video was posted on social media and shows Desmond Marrow being arrested and slammed to the ground in a shopping center parking lot. Marrow a is former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back.
Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes said he couldn't say much about the investigations into the arrest, but he did admit that the video concerned him.
Former NFL player Desmond Marrow said the DA needs to drop the charges & go after the guys who threw a drink at his car the day of the road rage. DA said he's still looking into the case pic.twitter.com/NHUw4x3OA1— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) April 30, 2018
Dozens of community members who never met Marrow, participated in a rally to support him Monday and and called for the police chief to fire the officers involved.
What Marrow’s supporters are demanding, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}