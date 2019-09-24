Have asthma? October could be rough month for allergies

ATLANTA - You may be preparing for cooler temperatures now that it's late September, but many allergy sufferers are preparing for ragweed.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan learned there's a spike in asthma attacks this month because of the plant.
For people with allergies, ragweed can be more than uncomfortable: In severe cases, it can be deadly.
About 23 million Americans suffer allergy symptoms from ragweed.
Allergist Dr. Alan Redding said ragweed pollen can travel hundreds of miles and the symptoms can become dangerous.
"There are a number of people with moderate-to-severe asthma that can have severe exacerbations and can in some cases kill. So, asthma is still a cause of death amongst children and adults," Redding said.
