Friend says man killed in freak accident helped change his life

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The friend of a man killed in a wreck along Interstate 20 last week says Ryan Nelson played a major role in changing his life.
A witness sent Channel 2 Action News video showing a driver inside a white car losing control and sideswiping a gray car, forcing it to spin across all lanes and crash into a wall Friday.
Cobb County police confirmed that debris hit the white car and caused the accident that left Nelson dead.
the new laws the friend wants put in place, plus we hear from a woman who was also involved in the wreck.
