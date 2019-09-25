Middle school coach accused of having sexual relationship with teen player

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County volunteer basketball coach is being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond, accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.
Police arrested Alexandra Makupson on Tuesday at her home in Lithonia.
Investigators say the 23-year-old preyed on one of her own players identified in court documents as a 13-year-old girl.
In a statement, the school district said, in part:
“The relationship allegedly occurred last year. DeKalb County School District police investigated the incident thoroughly upon learning of the alleged relationship.”
“This is really hard to believe,” a neighbor said after learning about Makupson’s arrest.
