  • Middle school coach accused of having sexual relationship with teen player

    By: Michael Seiden

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County volunteer basketball coach is being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond, accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

    Police arrested Alexandra Makupson on Tuesday at her home in Lithonia. 

    Investigators say the 23-year-old preyed on one of her own players identified in court documents as a 13-year-old girl. 

    In a statement, the school district said, in part:

    The relationship allegedly occurred last year. DeKalb County School District police investigated the incident thoroughly upon learning of the alleged relationship.

    “This is really hard to believe,” a neighbor said after learning about Makupson’s arrest. 

