4 people shot at Waffle House; 2 of them showed up at Cobb County gas station

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A total of three people were shot at a Waffle House, and two of them then went to a gas station in Cobb County.
There was a heavy police presence at the Racetrak in the 5000 block of South Cobb Drive Tuesday morning.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings was at the gas station, where police were focusing on two of the gas pumps in particular.
Police tell Jennings it started at a Waffle House on Fulton Industrial Boulevard near Interstate 20.
One person was found shot there.
Then, police received a call from security at the Racetrack, saying two men who had clearly been shot were buying cigarettes.
Police originally said a total of four people had been shot, but it was actually three.
