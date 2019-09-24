  • 4 people shot at Waffle House; 2 of them showed up at Cobb County gas station

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A total of three people were shot at a Waffle House, and two of them then went to a gas station in Cobb County. 

    There was a heavy police presence at the Racetrak in the 5000 block of South Cobb Drive Tuesday morning.

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for LIVE updates anywhere you stream WSB-TV.

    Channel 2's Christian Jennings was at the gas station, where police were focusing on two of the gas pumps in particular.

    TRENDING STORIES

    Police tell Jennings it started at a Waffle House on Fulton Industrial Boulevard near Interstate 20.

    One person was found shot there.

    Then, police received a call from security at the Racetrack, saying two men who had clearly been shot were buying cigarettes.

    Police originally said a total of four people had been shot, but it was actually three.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories