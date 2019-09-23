0 'She's never coming back': Family of missing woman believes she was murdered

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Dahlonega woman is missing, and deputies have found ominous clues to her whereabouts.

Carol Gilreath said she hasn't heard from her daughter, Hannah Bender, in nine days.

"My little girl is never coming back. She's not coming back because she'd never do her mom like that," Gilreath said.

Gilreath said she filed a missing person's report five days after she last heard from Bender through text.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Austin Todd Stryker, of Dawson County, after finding Bender's blood-soaked clothes and talking to witnesses.

"There are witnesses that give testimony that we think she is deceased," Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard said.

Deputies believe Stryker may be driving a black Ford Ranger pickup truck with front-end damage.

Jarrard said 78-year-old Jerry Harper could be with Stryker. The sheriff is calling Harper a person of interest.

Bender's father has a message for Stryker.

"Turn yourself in. Give it up. You'll be running the rest of your life, pal," Gary Bender said.

Gary Bender said the family has a lot of support from the community. People are posting messages saying "Justice for Hannah" on Facebook.

There's also a Facebook fund page set up to help the family.

Bender's mother thinks her daughter has been murdered.

"I miss her terribly and there ain't nobody who can bring her back," Gilreath said.

Investigators said Stryker also might be driving a 2000 white Ford Explorer.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stryker or Harper, you're asked to call police.

