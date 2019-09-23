School nurse arrested, accused of stealing students' medications

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County school nurse was arrested Thursday after administrators noticed students' medications were missing.
TODAY AT 5 P.M.: The response from the school and the charges the woman faces.
Lindsey Waggoner, 38, is accused of stealing more than $1,500 worth of medication from Barber Middle School in Acworth, according to an arrest warrant obtained Monday by AJC.com.
Cobb school police allegedly found her in possession of 209 pills, including Adderall, generic forms of Ritalin and Focalin, and Evekeo.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Lock your doors! Manhunt underway for man who pointed gun at deputies
- Police: Good Samaritans trying to stop car break-ins shot in Lowe's parking lot
- Georgia Tech student dies after swimming accident in the Chattahoochee
The prescription stimulants are commonly used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known as ADHD.
"It's almost like a drug dealer," one parent told Channel 2's Cobb County bureau chief, Chris Jose, after suggesting Waggoner couldn't have been taking the drugs herself.
Chelsea Prince with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}