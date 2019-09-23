Lock your doors! Manhunt underway for man who pointed gun at deputies

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says there is manhunt underway for a man who pointed a gun at a deputy after a car chase.
It's happening in the area of Godby Road and Jones Circle.
The sheriff is warning everyone to avoid the area. He also urged homeowners and businesses to lock their doors.
We’ve just arrived on scene in Clayton County where a manhunt is underway at Jones Circle and Southampton Rd for a man who pulled a gun on a deputy. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/FeyGZ686Ix— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) September 23, 2019
The man is described as a light skin black man with tattoos all over his body and face. He has short hair and was not wearing shoes at the time of the incident.
If you see the man, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
It appears this bike may have been involved in this incident that has lead to a an active manhunt in Clayton County. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/KIDJTeXVvl— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) September 23, 2019
