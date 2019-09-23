Police: Good Samaritans trying to stop car break-ins shot in Lowe's parking lot

EAST POINT, Ga. - Police say two people trying to stop car break-ins in the parking lot of a Lowe’s home improvement store were shot Monday afternoon.
It happened around 2 p.m. at the store along North Commerce Drive in East Point.
Investigators told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that two people told police they approached a black car after seeing people in the car trying to break into cars in the store’s parking lot. That’s when police said gunfire erupted.
The victims’ conditions are unknown at this point. The black car, believed to be a Nissan Maxima or Ultima with dark tinted windows and no tag, took off. Police believe it may have damage to the rear of the car and possible to the front as well.
The store is closed for the day.
