Teens caught on camera breaking into cars in Gwinnett subdivision

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors are growing more concerned after a group of teenagers was caught on video breaking into several people’s cars over the weekend.
More than a dozen residents of the Grayson Manor subdivision met with Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman on Monday night.
One of them gave her home surveillance video showing one of the young suspects going through an orange car in their driveway.
“I woke up Saturday morning, got in my car and noticed debris everywhere,” the neighbor said. “I check my Ring and I saw this kid coming up to my car. He gets in my car. He was in my car for, like, six minutes.”
