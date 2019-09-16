Homeowner shoots, kills 3 men wearing masks in Rockdale County, deputies say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly triple shooting Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at a house off White Oak Court in Conyers. Deputies told Channel 2's Sophia Choi a homeowner shot and killed three men who were wearing masks.
One of the men died at the scene. The other two later died at the hospital.
Deputies are questioning the homeowner right now. We're working to learn what led up to the shooting, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The 3 shot and killed by homeowner @RockdaleGov were wearing masks. Live update with what we learn @WSB-TV Noon. Sheriff speaking to us soon pic.twitter.com/pRwJeTgLXI— Sophia Choi (@SophiaWSB) September 16, 2019
