Kanye West brings ‘Sunday Service' to New Birth in Atlanta

Kanye West surprised many at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday morning.
The influential rapper brought his popup series of Sunday performances called "Sunday Service" to the megachurch in Stonecrest.
Although Sunday Service from West was considered a surprise, the lines waiting outside New Birth began forming at least an hour before the service.
West has been making such appearances on Sundays this year, including one in Dayton, Ohio, to help that community in the wake of the mass shooting and on Easter Sunday to bring a message of faith to those attending the music festival Coachella.
In an appearance last week on ABC's daytime show "The View," West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, was asked about the Sunday Service events.
"Kanye started this, I think, just to heal himself and it was a really personal thing … and it was just friends and family," Kim Kardashian West said. "And he has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ."
She added, "It is a Christian service, like a musical ministry; they talk about Jesus and God."
