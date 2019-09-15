DeKalb boil water advisory: Officials waiting for results from samples

As a boil water advisory continues Sunday, the DeKalb County Watershed Department said it has finished collecting samples to test.
Officials issued a boil water advisory Saturday morning after Friday night's storms knocked out power to the treatment plant.
The results are expected sometime this evening. The county said they will either lift the advisory or require additional samples based on the results.
We're speaking with residents and business owners about the impact they are feeling, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
School officials are watching the results closely. The City of Decatur Schools said Sunday it plans to have a normal day Monday.
DeKalb County Schools said they have not decided if schools will be open or closed Monday.
"Our health and safety of our students and staff are a top priority. We will closely monitor this situation and look into alternative solutions to ensure the best interest of our students, including a potential school closure if needed," said Superintendent/CEO R. Stephen Green.
