BREAKING: Charlie Culberson carted off after he was hit in face by pitch

WASHINGTON - Braves utilityman Charlie Culberson was hit in the face by a pitch while trying to lay down a bunt in the seventh inning of the Braves' game in Washington on Saturday.
Culberson, pinch-hitting for Mike Foltynewicz, was trying to bunt pinch-runner Billy Hamilton over to third. He was instead hit in the face by a pitch from Fernando Rodney.
Good to see Charlie waving to the crowd afterwards, but that was a scary moment in the game. Charlie took a pitch right to the face. Hoping for a speedy recovery. https://t.co/QZmBE2fyOf— Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) September 14, 2019
Culberson immediately hit the ground. He was checked on by team trainers and carted off the field, after he walked to the cart. The broadcast showed trainers using towels to slow Culberson's bleeding.
The umpires ruled Culberson didn't pull his bat back, calling the play a strike rather than hit by pitch. Manager Brian Snitker furiously argued before he was ejected for the 13th time in his career.
This story was written by Gabriel Burns for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}