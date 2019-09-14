Doctor says bank employees called police on him while trying to open account

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Henry County doctor says racial profiling is the reason bank employees locked the door on him and called police when he tried to open a new account.
"They said I was suspicious, I was wearing a hat and they thought I wanted to rob the bank. And I went, ‘What?'" the doctor told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.
TONIGHT AT 11: Hear the 911 call made from the bank before two officers questioned the man and his wife, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
