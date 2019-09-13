0 If you have AT&T or DirecTV, you could lose SEC Network, ESPN, more this weekend

If you have DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse or AT&T TVNow, you may not be able to watch some football games, among other channels, this weekend, according to the Southeastern Conference.

The SEC tweeted out Friday that because they have not been able to come to an agreement with AT&T, SEC Network along with several other channels including ESPN, Disney, Freeform and more, could soon be unavailable to customers.

If you are a DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse or AT&T TVNow subscriber, you may not be able to view games on @SECNetwork (and other @ESPN and Disney networks) this weekend.



The tweet links to a page that explains what channels you could lose and why it is happening.

"Unfortunately, so far AT&T has refused to reach a fair, market-based agreement with us, despite the fact that the terms we are seeking are in line with recent marketplace deals we have reached with other distributors. If a deal is not reached soon, DIRECTV and AT&T video subscribers could lose access to ABC, ESPN and more," the page says.

It recommends you call AT&T and tell them to keep the networks for which you are already paying.

AT&T responded by saying," We're disappointed to see The Walt Disney Co. put their viewers in the middle of negotiations by threatening to take away ESPN and other sports and entertainment channels, along with their ABC stations in eight cities. We're on the side of consumer choice and value, and we're working to keep Disney channels in your TV lineup. Thanks for your patience as we work through this.

