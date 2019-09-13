GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - Calhoun City Schools says schools will be closed Friday due to a hazardous chemical fire.
The school system tweeted that the fire is located on Wall Street and that because of the concern of air quality, students and staff are urged to stay indoors.
[PHOTOS: Hazardous chemical fire in Calhoun]
The school's transportation department is currently helping with the evacuation of several elderly people due to the fire.
CCS will be closed today due to a hazardous chemical fire on Wall Street earlier this morning which poses a threat. We are concerned with student and staff safety with regards to air quality in and around the schools. All residents in the area are advised to stay indoors.— Calhoun City Schools (@CalhounSchools) September 13, 2019
