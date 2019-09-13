  • Hazardous chemical fire reported in Calhoun; schools closed today

    By: Kristen Holloway

    GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - Calhoun City Schools says schools will be closed Friday due to a hazardous chemical fire.

    The school system tweeted that the fire is located on Wall Street and that because of the concern of air quality, students and staff are urged to stay indoors. 

    The school's transportation department is currently helping with the evacuation of several elderly people due to the fire. 

