Serious tractor trailer crash causing chaos on I-285 in DeKalb County

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Traffic is backed up in both directions on Interstate 285 east in DeKalb County.

    Georgia Department of Transportation cameras shows a tractor trailer with serious damage in the eastbound lane near Bouldercrest Road.

    The truck hit the median wall, which sent concrete flying into the westbound lanes.

    Only a right lane open in both directions.

    Triple Team Traffic is urging drivers to use I-20 through DeKalb County.

