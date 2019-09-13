Serious tractor trailer crash causing chaos on I-285 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Traffic is backed up in both directions on Interstate 285 east in DeKalb County.
Georgia Department of Transportation cameras shows a tractor trailer with serious damage in the eastbound lane near Bouldercrest Road.
The truck hit the median wall, which sent concrete flying into the westbound lanes.
Only a right lane open in both directions.
Triple Team Traffic is urging drivers to use I-20 through DeKalb County.
We're working to learn more about this developing story -- Stay with Channel 2 Action News for updates
WHAT A MESS on the south east Perimeter! Big rig hit the wall, concrete went flying- he's I-285/eb past Bouldercrest, concrete flew into westbound lanes. Only a right lane open in both directions. Please use I-20 through DeKalb. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/Kis7m12OHg— Ashley Frasca (@AshleyFrascaWSB) September 13, 2019
