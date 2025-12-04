Man accused of assaulting woman shot by police after pulling gun out

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police shot a man near a busy intersection in North Fulton County on Thursday morning after a woman made a call for help.

The investigation blocked Dunwoody Place near Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

The call came just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Sandy Springs police said a woman was assaulted along Dunwoody Place and called 911. She had left the scene by the time officers showed up.

“Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the possible offender. While interviewing the offender, the offender pulled a weapon on the officers, and an officer shot the offender,” Sgt. Leon Millholland with the Sandy Springs Police Department said.

Millholland told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that the weapon the man pulled was a gun.

The shooting happened as Reginald Keely was at work. He owns The Kode Barbershop right across the street.

“We noticed the police pull up to a man who was walking down the street casually. They didn’t pull up on him aggressively. They got out of the car and started having a conversation with him. It looked like a casual, everyday conversation,” Keely said.

He said he went back to work, then heard two gunshots. That’s when he, along with his staff and customers, ran outside.

Keely said he wanted to make sure the man was getting help, but police kept him and others back.

An ambulance did take the man to the hospital.

Keely said he had sometimes seen the man walking in the area.

Police say the shooting was captured on the officers’ body cameras.

They also plan to use traffic and security cameras in the area to investigate the assault and shooting.

“In an unfortunate incident like this, the cameras can be used to pull up evidence and see exactly what happened. That’s the world we live in,” Millholland said.

No officer was hurt. Millholland had no details about the assault that led to the police response. That is under investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was on the scene for several hours throughout the afternoon, investigating the shooting.

The name of the man shot has not been released.

