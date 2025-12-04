3 people killed in crash that shuts down I-75 in north Georgia

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A wrong-way crash on I-75 involving a car and a semi truck Thursday killed three people.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near mile marker 336 when a vehicle going northbound in the southbound lane struck the tractor-trailer.

I-75 south was shut down for several hours. The sheriff’s office said all lanes were reopened around 2 p.m.

People traveling south were urged to seek alternate routes.

Photos submitted to Channel 2 Action News showed both vehicles caught fire, with debris thrown across several lanes.

Several agencies responded to the crash.

The victims involved have not yet been identified.

