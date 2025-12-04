Bird strike forces Delta flight to declare emergency, caught on video

ATLANTA — A Delta flight had to return back to the airport right after takeoff after a bird strike.

Flight 2606 was leaving Los Angeles International Airport on its way to Seattle on Wednesday afternoon when the incident happened.

Video obtained by ABC News shows something getting sucked into one of the engines on the right side of the plane, and then sparks shooting out of the engine.

The flight carrying 93 passengers and six crew members was able to turn around and land safely after the pilot declared an emergency.

According to air traffic control audio, the pilot asked for a visual inspection by emergency crews as it taxied back to the gate, and emergency crews confirmed to the pilot that there was no smoke coming from the engine or any visible damage.

In a statement, Delta said that the passengers on board were put on another plane to Seattle.

The FAA said it is now investigating the incident.

