Man accused of destroying his own business in fake hate crime

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County business owner is facing criminal charges after destroying his business in an attempt to make it look like a burglary, police say.
Authorities said officers were called to the Create and Bake Restaurant and Coughman's Creamery on Duluth Highway on Wednesday to a report of "burglary in progress."
Officers later went into the business and found graffiti including "racially-motivated words," swastikas, and "MAGA," among other damage.
Edawn Louis Coughman, the owner of the business, was arrested the next day.
