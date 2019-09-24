Patient found in freezer, child loses toe: 46 claims of abuse investigated at mental facility

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a total of 46 claims of patient abuse and neglect at a Georgia psychiatric hospital, one week after Channel 2 Action News first reported the complaints.
Lakeview Behavioral Health is still operating, and no charges have been filed, but Gwinnett County police say they are building a very large case file and looking for more victims.
After parent Kerri Hitch reported issues she had with her son at the facility this month, police said complaints have flooded in.
There are patients with unexplained injuries and claims of physical and sexual abuse.
A whistleblower said she saw patients dragged down hallways, others who walked away unnoticed and one patient found in a freezer.
