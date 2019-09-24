GBI: 24-year-old man dies after at least three officers use Taser on him at once

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A family is devastated after at least three police officers used a Taser on their son at the same time before he died. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now investigating 24-year-old Fernando Rodriquez's death.
Officials with the Hampton Police Department said they got a call Friday night around 10 p.m. about a man with no clothes walking down Oak Street near a music festival at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Officers said when they approached the man later identified as Rodriquez, he would not cooperate with their demands.
Henry County Police Department was called for backup.
Officials said moments later, Rodriquez became combative. GBI said at least three officers deployed Tasers on the man. He later died at Piedmont Henry Hospital.
