  • Behavioral health facility under investigation after accusations of theft, sexual abuse

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating several complaints made against a Norcross behavioral health facility. The complaints against Lakeview Behavioral Health Facility range from theft to sexual abuse, according to police.

    Channel 2's Audrey Washington spoke with a mother who filed one of the complaints.

    Kerri Hitch admitted her 15-year-old son to the facility but later made some serious accusations against the staff. 

    Hitch told Washington, after a couple of days, management at the facility refused to let her son, Ethan, leave.

