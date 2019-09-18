  • Gwinnett judge, DragonCon co-founder indicted in hacking case

    By: Tony Thomas , Amanda C. Coyne, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County judge has been indicted on suspicion of hiring private investigators and a convicted felon to monitor her work computer, allowing them improper access to the county's network.

    Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader, convicted child molester and DragonCon co-founder Ed Kramer and private investigators T.J. Ward and Frank Karic are all facing three charges of criminal trespass in the case. Each felony count carries a maximum of 15 years in prison.

    The indictment alleges that Schrader, Kramer, Ward and Karic used the county's computer network in order to interfere with, remove data from and "alter" the network.

    Amanda C. Coyne, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, contributed to this story.

