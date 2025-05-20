Suspect still on the run more than a year after Gainesville 16-year-old killed

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — More than a year after a 16-year-old was shot in the head and killed, police are still searching for one person they say is connected to his death.

Gainesville police say Kyland Williams, 18, is wanted for the April 2024 shooting death of Jaishawn Overstreet.

They say Williams has been on the run since the shooting.

Investigators say Overstreet went to the Ridgecrest Apartments on Roper Hill Road to meet with someone. Police say they were planning to commit a crime, but did not specify what that was.

Two others have already been arrested and charged in Overstreet’s death.

Ja’quez Jeremiah Marquis Sims, 19, was arrested in May 2024 and Quaran Jamir Jackson, 18, was arrested the next month.

Once captured, police say Williams will be charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

Anyone who knows where he might be should call 911.

