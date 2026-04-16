Bus impaled by metal pole at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A pole impaled a bus at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The driver said it violently swung through the passenger side window. No one was hurt.

Video of the moment of impact LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

A single hanging chain is left behind Thursday that used to be connected to the pole that warned drivers of a height requirement.

That’s what the bus driver hit on the lower level of the South Terminal drop-off.

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