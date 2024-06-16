Second arrest made in the murder of Gwinnett County teen at Hall County apartment complex

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — More than a month after 16-year-old Jaishawn Overstreet in was killed in Gainesville, police have arrested a second suspect they say is responsible for the teen’s death.

Quaran Jamir Jackson, 18, of Gainesville, has been arrested on murder charges after police obtained warrants on Jackson in connection to the Overstreet’s death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jackson was arrested at his home without incident and is being held in the Hall County Jail on felony murder and felony aggravated assault charges.

In May, Ja’quez Jeremiah Marquis Sims, 19, was arrested for Overstreet’s murder.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gainesville police say Overstreet went to the Ridgecrest Apartments on Roper Hill Road to meet with someone. Police say they were planning to commit a crime, but did not specify what that was.

That’s where the 16-year-old was shot on April 27.

Overstreet was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he died a few days later.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2024 Cox Media Group