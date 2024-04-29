Gwinnett teen shot after traveling to Gainesville for ‘criminal activity’, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police are investigating the shooting of a Gwinnett teen who traveled to the area for ‘criminal activity’, officials say.

Police say they responded to shooting Saturday afternoon at the Ridgecrest Apartments located in the 1600 block of Roper Hill Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials say during the course of the investigation, they believe the 16-year-old allegedly traveled to apartments for criminal purposes.

TRENDING STORIES:

While at the apartments, the teen was shot in the head by an unknown suspect. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Officials are asking anyone with information in this case to contact the Gainesville Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Apartment fire forcing residents out of Cherokee County apartment complex Channel 2's Courtney Francisco is at Brooke Mill Apartments in Woodstock where we spoke to people who escaped.

©2023 Cox Media Group