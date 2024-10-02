Hall County deputies looking for missing, endangered, non-verbal woman with autism

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing, endangered woman.

Tamera Tanae Moss, 26, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10:43 p.m. near the intersection of Poplar Springs Road and Atlanta Highway, behind Smokehouse BBQ in Gainesville.

She is non-verbal, has autism, is diabetic, and takes seizure medication.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Moss is five feet, six inches tall, weighs about 150 lbs., and has brown eyes and black braided hair.

She also has a scar near her right eye.

She was last seen wearing pink flannel pajamas with a lavender unicorn backpack.

If you see her, please call 911 or the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 770-536-8812.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Residents of Rockdale County demand answers after BioLab chemical fire

©2024 Cox Media Group