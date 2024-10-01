Woman killed days before 25th birthday in 7-car pileup on I-75

ATLANTA — A crash involving seven cars on I-75 southbound in midtown Atlanta on Friday left one woman dead and six others injured.

Family members have identified the woman who died as 24-year-old McKayla Harshaw. They say she would have celebrated her 25th birthday on Monday.

Georgia State Patrol says traffic was being diverted around a Pontiac stopped on the interstate just before the Howell Mill Road exit.

They say two tractor-trailers hit a white Ford Transit van, which hit a Hyundai car, which then hit a Toyota Corolla, causing it to flip over and hit an Audi A4.

Harshaw’s family says she was sitting in the passenger seat of the Toyota Corolla that flipped over. Her boyfriend, who was driving the car, was sent to the hospital.

“McKayla was a beautiful, thriving young woman with her entire life ahead of her,” her family wrote in an online fundraiser.

There is no word on the severity of injuries sustained by the other six people, including Harshaw’s boyfriend. All of them were taken to the hospital after the crash.

You can click here to donate to the family to help offset funeral costs.

