Convicted sex offender arrested for tattooing multiple teens in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 36-year-old registered sex offender is charged with tattooing minors.

The investigation began on Sept. 16.

A parent contacted Hall County investigators about a tattoo his daughter received without parental knowledge.

Deputies said four days prior, four teenage girls traveled to Christopher Avery Adams’ home on Hidden Valley Way in Oakwood to get tattoos.

Adams is a registered sex offender who was convicted in a statutory rape case out of Whitfield County in 2019, HCSO said.

Hall County investigators learned the 36-year-old man was operating his tattoo business out of his apartment.

According to the sheriff’s office, two of the teens who got tattoos are 17-years-old, one is 16-years-old and the other is 19-years-old.

Georgia law states that the legal age for getting a tattoo is 18.

Adams was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of tattooing a minor.

He’s currently being held in the Hall County jail.

