Boil water advisory lifted for residents, businesses in multiple metro Atlanta cities

ATLANTA — Officials with the Atlanta Watershed announced Tuesday that the boil water advisory issued for parts of metro Atlanta has been lifted.

The advisory was initially issued Sunday for customers in parts of the City of Atlanta from Martin L. King, Jr. Dr., south of I-20, to the City of Fairburn, the City of South Fulton, Chattahoochee Hills, Palmetto, and Union City.

The DWM said there was no contamination of the public water system after sample testing.

“DWM is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of residents across the City of Atlanta and the City of Fairburn,” the department said.

