Gainesville man, 78, dies in Hall County crash

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Thursday.
Police said that just after 9:30 a.m., it appeared that a silver Honda Civic on Limestone Parkway driven by Barry Kreisler, 78, of Gainesville, tried to turn onto Huntington Drive into the Kroger shopping center, and turned into the path of a silver Ford Econoline van traveling in the opposite direction.
Both Kreisler and the other driver were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where Kreisler died from his injuries.
Police did not give the other driver’s condition.
He is a 32-year-old Lawrenceville man.
Police are asking any witnesses to the crash who could help with their investigation to contact them at 770-534-5251.
