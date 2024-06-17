Person found dead inside of Atlanta flea market, cause of death unknown

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the death of an individual inside of a local flea market, officials say.

Police say they responded to 1919 Metropolitan Parkway, the address of Metro Mart USA for a person down call at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they arrived, medical officials pronounced the individual dead on scene.

The cause of death is unknown, however, police say the manner of death will be determined by an autopsy upon completion of the medical examiner’s investigation.

Their investigation is ongoing.

