Victim stabbed to death in her Marietta apartment identified, knew her attacker, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police say the woman found stabbed to death at her apartment complex knew her attacker.

Police say 42-year-old Samantha Wollery was attacked inside her apartment at the Lakeside at Town Center complex on Williams Drive overnight that led to her death.

“She had visible cuts, was unresponsive and appeared deceased,” police said.

Police have described this as an isolated incident, however, they say the attack was committed by someone she was familiar with.

Wollery’s co-workers became suspicious after she didn’t show up for work. Police said the door was closed but unlocked when her friends arrived.

“There is no known threat to the public at this time,” Marietta police said. “All evidence indicates that the suspect fled the area shortly after the attack occurred. The name is being withheld while detectives work to secure their apprehension.”

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement immediately.

