Ex-student arrested after bomb threat against Hall County schools, officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A former student was arrested Friday morning after posting a threatening message against Hall County schools on social media, the district said.
The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody at 4 a.m., school officials said in a statement.
"The individual is ... currently on probation for making bomb threats," the district said in the said in the statement.
The target of the earlier bomb threats was not clear.
A $2,000 reward had been issued for the suspect after a resident contacted the sheriff's office late Thursday afternoon about the social media post, which referenced "a non-specific bomb threat to Hall County Schools," the district said.
Details about the suspect's arrest were not released. The school day will continue as normal Friday, according to officials.
"On behalf of the Hall County School District and all its stakeholders, I would like to thank our incredible partners at the Hall County Sheriff's Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for their support and for bringing this situation quickly to an end," Hall County School District Superintendent Will Schofield said. "I apologize for the stress this incident caused our community, and we look forward to another normal and safe day in the Hall County School District."
