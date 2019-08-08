This metro county will not prosecute any more marijuana cases -- for now

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County will not be prosecuting any more marijuana cases — at least for now.
The Gwinnett County solicitor sent a memo on Wednesday to the county's judges saying marijuana cases won't be prosecuted in his office until lawmakers make changes to the recently enacted Hemp Farming Act.
Breaking : Gwinnett County's Solicitor is dismissing all marijuana possession cases due to a recent state law change . I have the memo sent to police and judges. The impact it's already had and how counties statewide could soon follow at 5 and 6. @wsbtv @wsbradio pic.twitter.com/Kn1OWkwdMx— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) August 8, 2019
Gwinnett prosecutors told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas that the law was written in a way that may not allow them to prosecute at least the small cases of marijuana possession.
