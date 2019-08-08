  • This metro county will not prosecute any more marijuana cases -- for now

    By: Tony Thomas

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County will not be prosecuting any more marijuana cases — at least for now. 

    The Gwinnett County solicitor sent a memo on Wednesday to the county's judges saying marijuana cases won't be prosecuted in his office until lawmakers make changes to the recently enacted Hemp Farming Act.

    Gwinnett prosecutors told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas that the law was written in a way that may not allow them to prosecute at least the small cases of marijuana possession. 

