Teen accused of mentioning ISIS in bomb threat

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - UPDATE: Destiny Sanchez was arrested after bomb threat against Hall County schools in August 2019.
------------------------
A teenager is in the Hall County Jail accused of threatening to blow up her school and leaving notes that mentioned ISIS.
Destiny Sanchez, 17, has been suspended indefinitely from North Hall High School, a district representative told Channel 2's Chris Jose.
The sophomore could also be expelled.
"She had 100 written notes which included 'bomb, bomb at 10:30' and ISIS," said Lt. Scott Ware, Hall County Sheriff's Office. "She was charged with terroristic threats, arrested without incident and booked into the Hall County Jail."
A Hall County school resource officer arrested Sanchez on Thursday after he discovered notes left in a bathroom. The notes were left on nine different occasions between April 10 and 13 Ware said.
Ware said Sanchez's backpack was also searched.
TRENDING STORIES:
- I-20 BUCKLES: Metro Atlanta dealing with another traffic nightmare
- 'Heroic' witnesses tried to save 5-year-old killed at the Sun Dial
- Atlanta actress 'lucky to survive' crash
"There was enough probable cause to obtain a warrant for terroristic threats," Ware said. "It's a felony, so it's obviously very serious."
Hall County School District spokesman Gordon Higgins told Jose the students were never in danger.
"We have no evidence that suggests that (Sanchez pledged allegiance to ISIS)," Higgins said. "Until further notice, she's banned from all Hall County campuses."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}