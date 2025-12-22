Battle & Brew closes at The Battery

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Battery location of Battle & Brew has closed, the gaming, community, bar and restaurant announced on social media.

The closure is effective immediately.

“We’re incredibly thankful to everyone who joined us over the past two years—whether you came for dinner and drinks, trivia, events, or just to hang out with friends," Battle & Brew said in a statement posted to social media.

The restaurant and bar is designed as an all-ages gathering place for children and adults interested in gaming, themed events, trivia and other fun activities.

The location at The Battery was open for fewer than two years, having celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 26, 2024, according to a social media post.

The Sandy Springs location remains open.

Battle & Brew’s statement on social media addressed to its customers didn’t disclose the reason behind the sudden closure.

In a response to a Channel 2 Action News request for more information, Battle & Brew said they "don't have anything else to share at this time."

