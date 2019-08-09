CAUGHT: Deputies arrest suspect wanted in girlfriend's murder, officer shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The man wanted for killing his girlfriend and shooting a DeKalb County police officer has been arrested by authorities.
Otis Walker, Jr. was taken into custody by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit late Thursday night at a home in Lithonia.
Walker is accused of ambushing officers after shooting and killing his girlfriend, Aleka Simmons on Aug. 1. Officer Derek Nunn was injured in the shooting.
Walker was considered armed and dangerous. There was a $10,000 reward being offered leading to his arrest.
We're learning how the fugitive squad tracked down the wanted suspect, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
#BREAKING Suspect accused of shooting a Dekalb police officer and killing his girlfriend last week in Lithonia has been apprehended. We'll have the latest update on CH2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30. pic.twitter.com/ZvJpYCWMaq— WSB-TV News Desk (@WSBTVNewsdesk) August 9, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}